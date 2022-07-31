SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,164,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,906,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
MDY opened at $458.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.79. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
