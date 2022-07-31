SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.13-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $446.40 million-$448.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.16 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.52 EPS.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.76. The stock had a trading volume of 104,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,132. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.73. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 59.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

