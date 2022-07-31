SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.76-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.32 billion-$5.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.40 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,968. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a maintains rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.