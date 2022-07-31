Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 32,512 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,680.8% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,968 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 222,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $122.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

