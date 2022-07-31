Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 51,617 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,617 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

