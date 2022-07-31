Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $104.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

