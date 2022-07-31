Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. United States Oil Fund accounts for 2.0% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

USO opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.