Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

