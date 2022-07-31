Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

QQQ opened at $315.46 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.14.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.