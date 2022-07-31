Stratos (STOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.37 Million

Stratos (STOS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratos has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $583,769.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratos has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00606087 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015210 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00037978 BTC.
Stratos Profile
Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.
Stratos Coin Trading
