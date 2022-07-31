SWS Partners Buys Shares of 1,000 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 56.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

