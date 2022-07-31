TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE TEL traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,616. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.54. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

