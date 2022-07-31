TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Capitalization Tops $20.02 Million

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $20.02 million and approximately $241,248.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com.

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

