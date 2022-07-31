Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$62.00–$61.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$42.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.85–$0.60 EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.07.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,281,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $156.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

