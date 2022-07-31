Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.85–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.73 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$62.00–$61.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE TDOC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,281,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,469. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

