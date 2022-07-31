Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $27.48. 2,192,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,731. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 109.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

