Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THC. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $4,797,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $4,399,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of THC opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.