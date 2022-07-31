Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TVE traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 42,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,673. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

