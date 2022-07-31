Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Purchases $113,640.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
TCBIO opened at $23.83 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
