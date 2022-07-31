Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Purchases $113,640.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBIO opened at $23.83 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.