The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 15,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

SRV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. 6,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,848. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

