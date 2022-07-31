The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €119.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

SU opened at €134.54 ($137.29) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €121.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €135.94. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($77.90).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

