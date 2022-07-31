The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.3% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.52. The firm has a market cap of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

