The Transfer Token Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $388.44 million and approximately $352,373.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00015208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00068381 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000164 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.