Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $330.33 million and $63.56 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00103521 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00018644 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00248684 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00039744 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000149 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

