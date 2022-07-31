Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $26.04 on Exchanges

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $26.04 or 0.00109098 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

