Transcodium (TNS) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

Transcodium (TNS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $36,361.38 and approximately $50.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

