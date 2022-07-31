TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.62.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $167,521,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $189,523,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

