Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

TCW stock opened at C$3.79 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$2.28 and a 52 week high of C$4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$924.21 million and a P/E ratio of 42.11.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$218.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

