TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $36,142.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, Director Ralph A. Clark acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.16 per share, with a total value of $48,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,669.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $36,142.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,328. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

About TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

