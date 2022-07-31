Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TRN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 760,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,140. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

