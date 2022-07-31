Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 760,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

