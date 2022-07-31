TrueDeck (TDP) Trading Up 19.1% This Week

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $38,151.08 and $7,764.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueDeck Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

