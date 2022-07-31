UBS Group Increases Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 97

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 97 ($1.17) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Centrica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.13) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

CPYYY opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

