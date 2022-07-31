UCA Coin (UCA) Hits Market Cap of $501,022.46

UCA Coin (UCA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. UCA Coin has a market cap of $501,022.46 and approximately $1,121.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UCA Coin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,347,234,070 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,373,935 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com.

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

