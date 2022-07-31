Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Trading Up 31.8% This Week (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $53,167.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00620242 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015573 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035137 BTC.
About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
