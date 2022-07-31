UniLayer Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $253,160.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,807.94 or 1.00001239 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00130242 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00033228 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
About UniLayer
LAYER is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,321 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app.
Buying and Selling UniLayer
