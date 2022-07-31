UniLayer Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $253,160.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,321 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

