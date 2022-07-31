Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.57) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.39).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,003.50 ($48.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2,032.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,746 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,662.62. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42).

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 87.54%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.