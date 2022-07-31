Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Short Interest Update

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,180,000 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the June 30th total of 23,290,000 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE U traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,248,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,297. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Piper Sandler lowered Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

