USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Update

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the June 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

USHG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of USHG Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Friday. 411,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. USHG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in USHG Acquisition by 4,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of USHG Acquisition by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

USHG Acquisition Company Profile

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

