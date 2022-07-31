Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given New €21.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Societe Generale from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Valeo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($25.51) to €23.00 ($23.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. Valeo has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $16.87.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

