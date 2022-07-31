Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 134.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.66. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

