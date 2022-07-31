Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.5% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $304,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 369,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

