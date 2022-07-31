VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VACNY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VAT Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

VAT Group stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

