VeChain Price Reaches $0.0282 on Top Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and $142.03 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000118 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020236 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeChain

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.