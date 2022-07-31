Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vectrus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $388.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $456.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.18 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary L. Howell bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,485.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 1,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $355,214.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Howell purchased 1,500 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,485.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,450 shares of company stock worth $186,374. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Vectrus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 96,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,232,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

