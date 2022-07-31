Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns “Initiates” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

VEEV opened at $223.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 788.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,141,000.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.