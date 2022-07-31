Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $190.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.91. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,605,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,125,000 after acquiring an additional 170,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

