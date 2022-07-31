VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.82.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,240 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,479,000 after acquiring an additional 857,690 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.