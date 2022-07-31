VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,762.93 or 1.00010045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00130960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

