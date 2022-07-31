Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vince Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Vince stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $6.95. 15,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,104. Vince has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Vince had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vince will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vince news, insider Marie Fogel sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $39,990.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,078.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,649 shares of company stock worth $73,567. 74.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Vince during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

